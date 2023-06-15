Deutsche Bank investment bank revenue down by at least 15% in Q2 -CFO

Updates with drop expectations in lede and paragraph 1, shares in paragraph 4

FRANKFURT, June 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's DBKGn.DE revenue at its investment bank division likely dropped by at least 15% in the second quarter from a year earlier, the lender's finance chief said on Thursday, a bigger drop than analysts have until now expected.

James von Moltke, speaking at a financial conference, said that the quarter's revenue at the investment bank would be "down 15%, maybe a little worse than that".

Analysts until now had expected revenue of 2.386 billion euros in the second quarter, according to the latest consensus on Deutsche Bank's website. That is a 10% drop from a year ago.

He said the outlook was "reasonably favourable".

Deutsche Bank's shares were down 2.3% at 1100 GMT, after having lost ground while he was speaking.

(Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Miranda Murray)

