Deutsche Bank investment bank job cuts to include staff in Britain - source

FRANKFURT, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The dozens of staff to be cut at Deutsche Bank's DBKGn.DE investment bank include staff based in Britain, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Deutsche Bank has cut staff in origination and advisory segments of its investment banking unit, as a pullback in financing deals compels lenders to limit costs.

The cuts in New York and London will be in the "dozens", said the person, declining to give a concrete figure.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Marta Orosz, editing by Rachel More)

