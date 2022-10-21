Deutsche Bank investment bank job cuts to include staff in Britain - source

Contributors
Tom Sims Reuters
Marta Orosz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

The dozens of staff to be cut at Deutsche Bank's investment bank include staff based in Britain, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

FRANKFURT, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The dozens of staff to be cut at Deutsche Bank's DBKGn.DE investment bank include staff based in Britain, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Deutsche Bank has cut staff in origination and advisory segments of its investment banking unit, as a pullback in financing deals compels lenders to limit costs.

The cuts in New York and London will be in the "dozens", said the person, declining to give a concrete figure.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Marta Orosz, editing by Rachel More)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters