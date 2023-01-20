US Markets

Deutsche Bank investment bank bonus pool down somewhat less than 10% - source

January 20, 2023 — 10:00 am EST

Written by Tom Sims and Marta Orosz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's DBKGn.DE investment banking bonus pool for last year's business will decline by somewhat less than 10%, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Bankers working on the origination and advisory of deals will see their bonuses decline around 40%, reflecting a slump in deal-making across the broader industry, said the person.

By contrast, traders of fixed income and currencies will have bigger bonuses for the past year.

The bank declined to comment.

The Financial Times first reported the decline.

