Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Versigent (VGNT) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2026, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Versigent (NYSE:VGNT) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.64% Downside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Versigent is $33.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.64% from its latest reported closing price of $34.94 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Versigent is 9,393MM, an increase of 6.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.26.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Patton Fund Management holds 14K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Sound Income Strategies holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Vermillion Wealth Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Mather Group, Llc. holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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