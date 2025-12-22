Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Uxin Limited - Depositary Receipt (UXIN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Uxin Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:UXIN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 186.88% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Uxin Limited - Depositary Receipt is $11.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.36 to a high of $11.81. The average price target represents an increase of 186.88% from its latest reported closing price of $4.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Uxin Limited - Depositary Receipt is 14,311MM, an increase of 407.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uxin Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UXIN is 0.00%, an increase of 1,462.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 318.86% to 1,272K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barclays holds 709K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 248K shares , representing an increase of 65.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UXIN by 164.14% over the last quarter.

Harvest Fund Management Co. holds 262K shares.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 77K shares.

Oasis Management Co holds 48K shares.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 39K shares.

