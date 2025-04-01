Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Trex (TREX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Trex (NYSE:TREX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.95% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Trex is $77.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 32.95% from its latest reported closing price of $58.50 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Trex is 1,338MM, an increase of 16.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 939 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trex. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 2.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TREX is 0.24%, an increase of 1.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.69% to 136,778K shares. The put/call ratio of TREX is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 10,819K shares representing 10.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,001K shares , representing an increase of 35.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 61.89% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,600K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,076K shares , representing an increase of 11.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 18.16% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,478K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,398K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 1.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,348K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,435K shares , representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 0.42% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 3,347K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,924K shares , representing a decrease of 17.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 8.85% over the last quarter.

TREX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX] is the world's largest manufacturer of high-performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.