Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Trex (BMV:TREX1) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Trex (BMV:TREX1) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 1,019 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trex. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TREX1 is 0.42%, an increase of 6.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 87.35% to 155,306K shares.

Alliancebernstein holds 10,819K shares representing 10.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,001K shares , representing an increase of 35.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREX1 by 61.89% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,600K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,076K shares , representing an increase of 11.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREX1 by 18.16% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,478K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,398K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREX1 by 1.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,348K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,435K shares , representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREX1 by 0.42% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 3,347K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,924K shares , representing a decrease of 17.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREX1 by 8.85% over the last quarter.

