Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of TopBuild (BMV:BLD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of TopBuild (BMV:BLD) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 0 funds or institutions reporting positions in TopBuild. This is an decrease of 806 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,029K shares representing 10.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,988K shares , representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 23.25% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 2,496K shares representing 8.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,165K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,145K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,146K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 25.07% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,125K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,390K shares , representing a decrease of 23.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 39.37% over the last quarter.

