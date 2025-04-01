Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of TopBuild (BLD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.69% Upside

As of March 20, 2025, the average one-year price target for TopBuild is $399.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $343.40 to a high of $462.00. The average price target represents an increase of 30.69% from its latest reported closing price of $305.55 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TopBuild is 5,336MM, an increase of 0.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,117 funds or institutions reporting positions in TopBuild. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLD is 0.21%, an increase of 9.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.95% to 38,570K shares. The put/call ratio of BLD is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,029K shares representing 10.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,988K shares , representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 23.25% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 2,496K shares representing 8.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,165K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,145K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,146K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 25.07% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,125K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,390K shares , representing a decrease of 23.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 39.37% over the last quarter.

TopBuild Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. It provides insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam®, which has close to 200 branches, and through Service Partners® which distributes insulation and building material products from over 75 branches. It leverages its national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on its local market presence to forge strong relationships with its customers.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.