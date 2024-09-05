Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Star Bulk Carriers (NasdaqGS:SBLK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.82% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Star Bulk Carriers is $30.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $38.74. The average price target represents an increase of 48.82% from its latest reported closing price of $20.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Star Bulk Carriers is 1,025MM, a decrease of 6.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 362 funds or institutions reporting positions in Star Bulk Carriers. This is an increase of 95 owner(s) or 35.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBLK is 0.18%, an increase of 19.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 44.26% to 61,310K shares. The put/call ratio of SBLK is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 7,966K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,108K shares , representing an increase of 23.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBLK by 34.61% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 4,194K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,814K shares , representing an increase of 32.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBLK by 44.87% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 2,425K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 528K shares , representing an increase of 78.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBLK by 352.06% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 2,187K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 677K shares , representing an increase of 69.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBLK by 220.33% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 2,052K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,609K shares , representing an increase of 21.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBLK by 29.80% over the last quarter.

Star Bulk Carriers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk's vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, Oslo, New York, Limassol and Singapore. Star Bulk will operate on a fully delivered basis a fleet of 128 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 14.1 million dwt, consisting of 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax and 17 Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 52,425 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

