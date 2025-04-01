Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.21% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for SiteOne Landscape Supply is $158.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $191.10. The average price target represents an increase of 32.21% from its latest reported closing price of $120.01 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SiteOne Landscape Supply is 4,194MM, a decrease of 7.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 755 funds or institutions reporting positions in SiteOne Landscape Supply. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SITE is 0.22%, an increase of 16.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.10% to 55,676K shares. The put/call ratio of SITE is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,420K shares representing 12.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,687K shares , representing a decrease of 4.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 16.68% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,326K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,407K shares , representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 11.17% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,736K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,220K shares , representing a decrease of 17.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 20.33% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,731K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,578K shares , representing an increase of 8.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 3.22% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,653K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,580K shares , representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 11.01% over the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.