Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of SiteOne Landscape Supply (BMV:SITE) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of SiteOne Landscape Supply (BMV:SITE) with a Hold recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,420K shares representing 12.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,687K shares , representing a decrease of 4.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 16.68% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,326K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,407K shares , representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 11.17% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,736K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,220K shares , representing a decrease of 17.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 20.33% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,731K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,578K shares , representing an increase of 8.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 3.22% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,653K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,580K shares , representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 11.01% over the last quarter.

