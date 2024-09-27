Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Planet Fitness (LSE:0KJD) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2024, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Planet Fitness (LSE:0KJD) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.93% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Planet Fitness is 94.06 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 72.90 GBX to a high of 108.26 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 13.93% from its latest reported closing price of 82.56 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Planet Fitness is 1,235MM, an increase of 19.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 720 funds or institutions reporting positions in Planet Fitness. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KJD is 0.27%, an increase of 9.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.59% to 109,054K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SRS Investment Management holds 6,112K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amundi holds 4,215K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,565K shares , representing a decrease of 8.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KJD by 94.67% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 3,524K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,434K shares , representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KJD by 29.09% over the last quarter.

Dorsal Capital Management holds 2,907K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,700K shares , representing an increase of 7.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KJD by 33.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,798K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,701K shares , representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KJD by 18.38% over the last quarter.

