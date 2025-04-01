Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Owens Corning (OC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.26% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Owens Corning is $200.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $162.73 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents an increase of 39.26% from its latest reported closing price of $144.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Owens Corning is 10,026MM, a decrease of 8.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,421 funds or institutions reporting positions in Owens Corning. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OC is 0.24%, an increase of 7.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.21% to 88,922K shares. The put/call ratio of OC is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,785K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,718K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OC by 5.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,688K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,748K shares , representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OC by 6.98% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,185K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,177K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OC by 5.39% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 2,149K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,910K shares , representing an increase of 11.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OC by 62.27% over the last quarter.

Davis Selected Advisers holds 1,811K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,153K shares , representing a decrease of 18.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OC by 15.91% over the last quarter.

Owens Corning Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Owens Corning is a global building and industrial materials leader. The company's three integrated businesses are dedicated to the manufacture and advancement of a broad range of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composite materials. Leveraging the talents of 19,000 employees in 33 countries, Owens Corning provides innovative products and sustainable solutions that address energy efficiency, product safety, renewable energy, durable infrastructure, and labor productivity. These solutions provide a material difference to the company's customers and make the world a better place. Based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, the company posted 2020 sales of $7.1 billion. Founded in 1938, it has been a Fortune 500® company for 66 consecutive years.

