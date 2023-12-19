Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Yum China Holdings (YUMC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2023, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.32% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Yum China Holdings is 63.86. The forecasts range from a low of 44.04 to a high of $82.59. The average price target represents an increase of 59.32% from its latest reported closing price of 40.08.

The projected annual revenue for Yum China Holdings is 11,438MM, an increase of 8.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.94.

Yum China Holdings Declares $0.13 Dividend

On October 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 28, 2023 received the payment on December 19, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $40.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.30%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.98%, the lowest has been 0.69%, and the highest has been 1.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=223).

The current dividend yield is 2.03 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yum China Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YUMC is 0.53%, an increase of 5.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.23% to 373,279K shares. The put/call ratio of YUMC is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 30,432K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,295K shares, representing a decrease of 12.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUMC by 91.57% over the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 24,529K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,077K shares, representing a decrease of 14.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUMC by 13.32% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 19,920K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,569K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YUMC by 5.58% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 18,284K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,188K shares, representing an increase of 16.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUMC by 84.54% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 12,375K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,079K shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YUMC by 599.95% over the last quarter.

Yum China Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, East Dawning and COFFii & JOY concepts outright. In addition, Yum China has partnered with Lavazza to explore and develop the Lavazza coffee shop concept in China. The Company had 10,506 restaurants in over 1,500 cities at the end of December 2020. Yum China ranked # 361 on the Fortune 500 list for 2020. Yum China has been named the Industry Leader for the Restaurant & Leisure Facilities Industry in the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2021, Yum China was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and was certified as a Top Employer 2021 in China by the Top Employers Institute, both for the third consecutive year.

