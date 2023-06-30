News & Insights

Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Xylem (XYL) with Hold Recommendation

June 30, 2023 — 05:23 am EDT

Fintel reports that on June 29, 2023, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.11% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xylem is 123.93. The forecasts range from a low of 106.05 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.11% from its latest reported closing price of 110.54.

The projected annual revenue for Xylem is 5,689MM, a decrease of 0.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1548 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xylem. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 4.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XYL is 0.30%, an increase of 4.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.75% to 181,896K shares. XYL / Xylem Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of XYL is 1.64, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XYL / Xylem Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Aristotle Capital Management holds 9,811K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,077K shares, representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 9.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,585K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,477K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 10.84% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 5,372K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,790K shares, representing an increase of 10.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 49.76% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,210K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,197K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 8.06% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,206K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,166K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 11.35% over the last quarter.

Xylem Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with technological innovation. The Company has more than 16,000 diverse employees that delivered revenue of $5.25 billion in 2019. The Company is creating a more sustainable world by enabling its customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure.

