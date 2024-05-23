Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Waste Management (WM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2024, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.52% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Waste Management is 232.00. The forecasts range from a low of 212.10 to a high of $271.95. The average price target represents an increase of 10.52% from its latest reported closing price of 209.92.

The projected annual revenue for Waste Management is 22,646MM, an increase of 9.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.03.

Waste Management Declares $0.75 Dividend

On March 1, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024 received the payment on March 28, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

The current dividend yield is 1.45 standard deviations below the historical average.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,752 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waste Management. This is an increase of 99 owner(s) or 3.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WM is 0.40%, an increase of 1.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 353,033K shares. The put/call ratio of WM is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 35,234K shares representing 8.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,632K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,619K shares , representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WM by 5.10% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,953K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,860K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WM by 4.86% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,812K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,548K shares , representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WM by 8.90% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 4,675K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,150K shares , representing a decrease of 10.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WM by 0.37% over the last quarter.

Waste Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America, providing services throughout the United States and Canada. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery. It is also a leading developer, operator, and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. The Company's customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North America.

