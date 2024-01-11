Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Veralto (VLTO) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 10, 2024, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.83% Upside

As of December 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for Veralto is 82.42. The forecasts range from a low of 78.78 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents an increase of 7.83% from its latest reported closing price of 76.43.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Veralto is 5,259MM, an increase of 5.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 417 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veralto. This is an increase of 409 owner(s) or 5,112.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLTO is 0.14%, a decrease of 55.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31,164.55% to 36,524K shares. The put/call ratio of VLTO is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 4,446K shares.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 1,584K shares.

PCRSX - LargeCap Growth Fund I R-1 holds 1,144K shares.

RSP - Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF holds 1,003K shares.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 758K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.