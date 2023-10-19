Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of US Foods Holding (USFD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 19, 2023, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of US Foods Holding (NYSE:USFD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.29% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for US Foods Holding is 51.00. The forecasts range from a low of 44.44 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 36.29% from its latest reported closing price of 37.42.

The projected annual revenue for US Foods Holding is 36,932MM, an increase of 5.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 872 funds or institutions reporting positions in US Foods Holding. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 6.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USFD is 0.48%, an increase of 1.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.37% to 294,798K shares. The put/call ratio of USFD is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 18,933K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 18,056K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,621K shares, representing an increase of 13.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USFD by 245.43% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 11,944K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,049K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USFD by 1,098.81% over the last quarter.

Longview Partners holds 8,283K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,486K shares, representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USFD by 7.94% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 8,104K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,051K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USFD by 15.62% over the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

US Foods is one of America's great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and 78 cash and carry stores, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill.

