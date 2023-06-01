Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.41% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tri Pointe Homes is 31.96. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 9.41% from its latest reported closing price of 29.21.

The projected annual revenue for Tri Pointe Homes is 3,225MM, a decrease of 26.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 613 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tri Pointe Homes. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPH is 0.20%, an increase of 15.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.64% to 117,729K shares. The put/call ratio of TPH is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,350K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,478K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPH by 30.07% over the last quarter.

Echo Street Capital Management holds 5,854K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,574K shares, representing a decrease of 12.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPH by 12.71% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 5,041K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,281K shares, representing a decrease of 24.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPH by 0.71% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 4,107K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,104K shares, representing a decrease of 24.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPH by 6.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,091K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,056K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPH by 27.22% over the last quarter.

Tri Pointe Homes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes® is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves-some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine's 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work by the Orange County Business Journal for four consecutive years.

