Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Toast Inc - (TOST) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Toast Inc - (NYSE:TOST) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.68% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Toast Inc - is $23.52. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 43.68% from its latest reported closing price of $16.37.

The projected annual revenue for Toast Inc - is $3,672MM, an increase of 34.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 697K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,006K shares, representing a decrease of 44.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 30.06% over the last quarter.

Money Concepts Capital holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

XT - iShares Exponential Technologies ETF holds 866K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

BlackRock Funds V - BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities Portfolio Investor A Shares holds 136K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 339K shares, representing a decrease of 149.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 45.18% over the last quarter.

LGLAX - Lord Abbett Growth Leaders Fund holds 3,184K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,266K shares, representing an increase of 60.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 173.04% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 640 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toast Inc -. This is an increase of 102 owner(s) or 18.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOST is 0.32%, a decrease of 35.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.33% to 335,051K shares. The put/call ratio of TOST is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

Toast Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Toast is the end-to-end platform built for restaurants of all sizes. Toast provides a single platform of software as a service (SaaS) products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. By serving as the restaurant operating system across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue, and deliver amazing guest experiences. Toast proudly serves approximately 48,000 restaurant locations.

