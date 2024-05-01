Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Telesat (TSAT) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2024, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Telesat (NasdaqGS:TSAT) with a Hold recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 18,211K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Mhr Fund Management holds 18,035K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 2,121K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,013K shares , representing an increase of 5.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSAT by 29.18% over the last quarter.

Heard Capital holds 1,779K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,759K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSAT by 33.60% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 1,060K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,077K shares , representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSAT by 31.89% over the last quarter.

Telesat Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat Corporation ("Telesat")is one of the largest and most successful global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive growth. In addition to their state-of-the-art global, geostationary satellite fleet, Telesat Lightspeed™, their Low Earth Orbit network, will be the first and only LEO network optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Operating under its international priority Ka-band spectrum rights, Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity links with fibre-like speeds. Telesat also provides industry-leading technical consultation and support services to satellite operators, insurers and other industry stakeholders around the globe.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.