Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Shake Shack Inc - (SHAK) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 19, 2023, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Shake Shack Inc - (NYSE:SHAK) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.44% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shake Shack Inc - is 79.32. The forecasts range from a low of 68.68 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 43.44% from its latest reported closing price of 55.30.

The projected annual revenue for Shake Shack Inc - is 1,109MM, an increase of 11.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 558 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shake Shack Inc -. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 7.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHAK is 0.21%, an increase of 25.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 40,234K shares. The put/call ratio of SHAK is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,624K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,722K shares, representing a decrease of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 30.77% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,025K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,099K shares, representing an increase of 45.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 2,521.78% over the last quarter.

Engaged Capital holds 1,866K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,718K shares, representing an increase of 7.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 54.62% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 1,568K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,587K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 14.33% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,240K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,290K shares, representing a decrease of 3.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 31.72% over the last quarter.

Shake Shack Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shake Shack is a modern day 'roadside' burger stand serving a classic American menu of premium burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer and wine. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake Shack's mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC's Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to approximately 310 locations in 30 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, including more than 105 international locations including London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Philippines, Mexico, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

