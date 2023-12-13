Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2023, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.82% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sarepta Therapeutics is 143.08. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $235.20. The average price target represents an increase of 64.82% from its latest reported closing price of 86.81.

The projected annual revenue for Sarepta Therapeutics is 1,241MM, an increase of 12.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 920 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sarepta Therapeutics. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 3.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRPT is 0.33%, an increase of 8.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.25% to 100,774K shares. The put/call ratio of SRPT is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,782K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,448K shares, representing an increase of 5.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 57.84% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,608K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,404K shares, representing an increase of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 85.58% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 4,025K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,628K shares, representing a decrease of 14.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 5.85% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,910K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,855K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 13.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,777K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,776K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 9.94% over the last quarter.

Sarepta Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is leading a revolution in precision genetic medicine and every day is an opportunity to change the lives of people living with raredisease. The Company has built an impressive position in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and in gene therapies for limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA, Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), and other CNS-related disorders, with more than 40 programs in various stages of development. The Company's programs and research focus span several therapeutic modalities, including RNA, gene therapy and gene editing.

