Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2023, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.07% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sage Therapeutics is 26.04. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 30.07% from its latest reported closing price of 20.02.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sage Therapeutics is 118MM, an increase of 941.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -8.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 500 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sage Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAGE is 0.10%, a decrease of 43.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.67% to 66,572K shares. The put/call ratio of SAGE is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,572K shares representing 10.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,364K shares, representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAGE by 52.18% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 5,149K shares representing 8.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bellevue Group holds 3,513K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,114K shares, representing an increase of 11.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAGE by 49.59% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 3,292K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,197K shares, representing an increase of 63.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAGE by 42.49% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 3,010K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,406K shares, representing an increase of 53.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAGE by 54.12% over the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain. The Company is pursuing new pathways with the goal of improving brain health, and its depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry franchise programs aim to change how brain disorders are thought about and treated. Its mission is to make medicines that matter so people can get better, sooner.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.