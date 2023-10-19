Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Restaurant Brands International (QSR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 19, 2023, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.91% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Restaurant Brands International is 82.90. The forecasts range from a low of 67.67 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 28.91% from its latest reported closing price of 64.31.

The projected annual revenue for Restaurant Brands International is 6,787MM, an increase of 0.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.04.

Restaurant Brands International Declares $0.55 Dividend

On August 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share ($2.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 20, 2023 received the payment on October 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share.

At the current share price of $64.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.42%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.43%, the lowest has been 2.60%, and the highest has been 6.41%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.50 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.03 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.69. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 669 funds or institutions reporting positions in Restaurant Brands International. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QSR is 0.35%, a decrease of 1.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.68% to 299,124K shares. The put/call ratio of QSR is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 41,732K shares representing 13.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,508K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QSR by 8.02% over the last quarter.

Pershing Square Capital Management holds 23,348K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,194K shares, representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QSR by 5.24% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 22,319K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,649K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QSR by 870.12% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 19,899K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,548K shares, representing an increase of 6.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QSR by 16.30% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 13,554K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,008K shares, representing a decrease of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QSR by 0.18% over the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. ('RBI') is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with approximately $31 billion in annual system-wide sales and 27,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands - TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 45 years.

