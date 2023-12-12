Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Prothena (PRTA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2023, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 148.74% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Prothena is 87.51. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $135.45. The average price target represents an increase of 148.74% from its latest reported closing price of 35.18.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Prothena is 43MM, a decrease of 69.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 484 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prothena. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRTA is 0.23%, a decrease of 12.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 57,186K shares. The put/call ratio of PRTA is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 11,584K shares representing 21.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,820K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,554K shares, representing an increase of 6.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTA by 20.12% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,142K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,211K shares, representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTA by 27.60% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 2,140K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,074K shares, representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTA by 24.06% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,827K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,673K shares, representing an increase of 8.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTA by 71.04% over the last quarter.

Prothena Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Prothena Corporation plc is a late-stage clinical company with expertise in protein dysregulation and a diverse pipeline of novel investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating neurodegenerative and rare peripheral amyloid diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific expertise built over decades of research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets for which its ability to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins can be leveraged. Prothena’s partnered programs include prasinezumab (PRX002/RG7935), in collaboration with Roche for the potential treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies, and programs that target tau (PRX005), TDP-43 and an undisclosed target in collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb for the potential treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD) or other neurodegenerative diseases. Prothena’s wholly-owned programs include PRX004 for the potential treatment of ATTR amyloidosis, and a portfolio of programs for the potential treatment of Alzheimer’s disease including PRX012 that targets Aß (Amyloid beta).

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.