Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Papa John`s International (PZZA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 19, 2023, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Papa John`s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.66% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Papa John`s International is 95.61. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $119.70. The average price target represents an increase of 42.66% from its latest reported closing price of 67.02.

The projected annual revenue for Papa John`s International is 2,230MM, an increase of 7.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 650 funds or institutions reporting positions in Papa John`s International. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PZZA is 0.18%, a decrease of 12.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.75% to 42,390K shares. The put/call ratio of PZZA is 3.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,726K shares representing 11.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,792K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PZZA by 8.02% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,441K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,127K shares, representing an increase of 21.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PZZA by 28.52% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,318K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 866K shares, representing an increase of 34.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PZZA by 44.92% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,301K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,318K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PZZA by 7.33% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,073K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,093K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PZZA by 5.63% over the last quarter.

Papa John`s International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Papa John's International, Inc. opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. Papa John's believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa John's tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa John's is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. and is the world's third largest pizza delivery company with 5,360 restaurants in 48 countries and territories as of September 27, 2020.

