Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2023, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.28% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Opendoor Technologies is 2.91. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 16.28% from its latest reported closing price of 2.50.

The projected annual revenue for Opendoor Technologies is 13,191MM, an increase of 47.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 542 funds or institutions reporting positions in Opendoor Technologies. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 7.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPEN is 0.15%, a decrease of 15.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 419,518K shares. The put/call ratio of OPEN is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 26,812K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,785K shares, representing an increase of 33.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 17.12% over the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 26,059K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,735K shares, representing a decrease of 25.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 32.28% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,670K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,082K shares, representing an increase of 16.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 334.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,337K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,342K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 110.68% over the last quarter.

FDN - First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund holds 14,531K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,714K shares, representing an increase of 5.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 83.21% over the last quarter.

Opendoor Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Opendoor’s mission is to empower everyone with the freedom to move. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a radically simple way to buy, sell or trade-in a home. Opendoor operates in a growing number of markets across the U.S.

