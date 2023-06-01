Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of NVR (NVR) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of NVR (NYSE:NVR) with a Sell recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.70% Upside
As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for NVR is 6,426.00. The forecasts range from a low of 6,161.00 to a high of $6,825.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.70% from its latest reported closing price of 5,554.22.
The projected annual revenue for NVR is 8,713MM, a decrease of 16.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 328.99.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1282 funds or institutions reporting positions in NVR. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVR is 0.35%, an increase of 11.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 40.48% to 4,849K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Envestnet Asset Management holds 1,377K shares representing 42.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 99.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 24.46% over the last quarter.
AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 180K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 12.50% over the last quarter.
Capital Research Global Investors holds 117K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares, representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 11.92% over the last quarter.
Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 109K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares, representing a decrease of 6.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 16.99% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 95K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 15.54% over the last quarter.
NVR Background Information
NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-three metropolitan areas in fourteen states and Washington, D.C.
