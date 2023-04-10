Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of New Fortress Energy (NFE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 100.26% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for New Fortress Energy is $56.19. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 100.26% from its latest reported closing price of $28.06.

The projected annual revenue for New Fortress Energy is $3,973MM, an increase of 67.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.43.

New Fortress Energy Declares $0.10 Dividend

On February 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 received the payment on March 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $28.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.43%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.10%, the lowest has been 0.67%, and the highest has been 12.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.16 (n=173).

The current dividend yield is 0.31 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.58. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 7.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aim Variable Insurance Funds - Invesco V.i. American Value Fund Series I holds 126K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares, representing an increase of 20.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFE by 1.48% over the last quarter.

ILCB - iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFE by 33.21% over the last quarter.

Brightline Capital Management holds 110K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

HUMDX - Huber Capital Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 89.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFE by 599.08% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 539 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Fortress Energy. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 12.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFE is 0.60%, an increase of 1.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.74% to 118,774K shares. The put/call ratio of NFE is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

New Fortress Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

New Fortress Energy Inc. is a global energy infrastructure company founded to help accelerate the world's transition to clean energy. The company funds, builds and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to rapidly deliver fully integrated, turnkey energy solutions that enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities.

