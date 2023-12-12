Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2023, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.80% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Neurocrine Biosciences is 137.23. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.80% from its latest reported closing price of 118.51.

The projected annual revenue for Neurocrine Biosciences is 1,807MM, an increase of 1.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neurocrine Biosciences. This is an increase of 95 owner(s) or 9.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBIX is 0.29%, an increase of 8.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.51% to 105,463K shares. The put/call ratio of NBIX is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,052K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,960K shares, representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 20.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,035K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,016K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 24.61% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 2,584K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,613K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 33.24% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,578K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing an increase of 95.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 2,609.82% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,513K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,519K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 24.80% over the last quarter.

Neurocrine Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering life-changing treatments for people with serious, challenging and under-addressed neurological, endocrine and psychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis*, uterine fibroids* and clinical programs in multiple therapeutic areas. For nearly three decades, Neurocrine Biosciences has specialized in targeting and interrupting disease-causing mechanisms involving the interconnected pathways of the nervous and endocrine systems.

