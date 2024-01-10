Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Navient (NAVI) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 10, 2024, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Navient (NasdaqGS:NAVI) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.24% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Navient is 17.79. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 0.24% from its latest reported closing price of 17.75.

The projected annual revenue for Navient is 891MM, a decrease of 31.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 585 funds or institutions reporting positions in Navient. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAVI is 0.10%, a decrease of 16.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.93% to 123,858K shares. The put/call ratio of NAVI is 10.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sherborne Investors Management holds 29,450K shares representing 25.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,913K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,935K shares, representing a decrease of 17.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAVI by 18.03% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 5,855K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,081K shares, representing a decrease of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAVI by 5.86% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,137K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,389K shares, representing a decrease of 8.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAVI by 12.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,780K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,775K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAVI by 3.61% over the last quarter.

Navient Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Navient is a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. Navient helps clients and millions of Americans achieve success through technology-enabled financing, services, and support.

