Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.57% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marqeta, Inc. is $6.85. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $9.66. The average price target represents an increase of 58.57% from its latest reported closing price of $4.32.

The projected annual revenue for Marqeta, Inc. is $977MM, an increase of 30.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.34.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SWTSX - Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 186K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares, representing an increase of 11.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MQ by 11.19% over the last quarter.

Capital Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 64.29%.

Shell Asset Management holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 7.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MQ by 10.45% over the last quarter.

Northside Capital Management holds 45K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 492 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marqeta, Inc.. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MQ is 0.57%, a decrease of 2.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.04% to 377,536K shares. The put/call ratio of MQ is 1.85, indicating a bearish outlook.

Marqeta Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marqeta’s modern card issuing platform empowers its customers to create customized and innovative payment cards. Marqeta’s platform, powered by open APIs, gives its customers the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences, accelerating product development and democratizing access to card issuing technology. Its modern architecture provides instant access to highly scalable, cloud-based payment infrastructure that enables customers to launch and manage their own card programs, issue cards and authorize and settle transactions. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California and is enabled in 36 countries globally.

