Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of LSB Industries (LXU) with Buy Recommendation

On March 14, 2023, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of LSB Industries with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.49% Upside

As of March 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for LSB Industries is $20.10. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $25.15. The average price target represents an increase of 74.49% from its latest reported closing price of $11.52.

The projected annual revenue for LSB Industries is $879MM, a decrease of 2.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.78.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 2,337K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,685K shares, representing an increase of 27.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXU by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Robotti Robert holds 1,919K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,686K shares, representing an increase of 12.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXU by 49.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,754K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,110K shares, representing an increase of 36.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXU by 36.17% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,692K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 695K shares, representing an increase of 58.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXU by 105.81% over the last quarter.

Security Benefit Life Insurance holds 1,672K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,650K shares, representing a decrease of 955.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXU by 99.99% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 355 funds or institutions reporting positions in LSB Industries. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 17.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LXU is 0.10%, a decrease of 48.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.91% to 44,726K shares. The put/call ratio of LXU is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

LSB Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB's products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States.

