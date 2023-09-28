Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Lockheed Martin (LMT) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 28, 2023, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.49% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lockheed Martin is 512.91. The forecasts range from a low of 377.74 to a high of $598.50. The average price target represents an increase of 25.49% from its latest reported closing price of 408.72.

The projected annual revenue for Lockheed Martin is 66,400MM, a decrease of 1.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 27.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3236 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lockheed Martin. This is a decrease of 78 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMT is 0.49%, a decrease of 10.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.99% to 209,049K shares. The put/call ratio of LMT is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,894K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,727K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 8.21% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 7,486K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,270K shares, representing a decrease of 23.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 26.82% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,589K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,480K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 3.45% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,367K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,127K shares, representing an increase of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 7.67% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,451K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,345K shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 9.74% over the last quarter.

Lockheed Martin Background Information



Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

