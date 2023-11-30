Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 30, 2023, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.70% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lattice Semiconductor is 76.60. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 29.70% from its latest reported closing price of 59.06.

The projected annual revenue for Lattice Semiconductor is 749MM, an increase of 0.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1178 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lattice Semiconductor. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 1.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSCC is 0.38%, a decrease of 7.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.41% to 183,916K shares. The put/call ratio of LSCC is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 8,933K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,139K shares, representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 7.74% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,745K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,792K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 7.82% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,664K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,182K shares, representing a decrease of 9.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 57.54% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,814K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,479K shares, representing an increase of 6.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 90.74% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,348K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,396K shares, representing an increase of 21.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 75.76% over the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lattice Semiconductor is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world.

