Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2023, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.58% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Karuna Therapeutics is 270.57. The forecasts range from a low of 198.97 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.58% from its latest reported closing price of 213.75.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Karuna Therapeutics is 23MM, an increase of 292.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -9.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 715 funds or institutions reporting positions in Karuna Therapeutics. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 3.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRTX is 0.35%, a decrease of 12.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.46% to 46,053K shares. The put/call ratio of KRTX is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 3,991K shares representing 10.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,993K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRTX by 18.04% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,742K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,479K shares, representing an increase of 9.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRTX by 10.48% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,735K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,661K shares, representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRTX by 15.74% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,434K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sofinnova Investments holds 1,381K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Karuna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions.Karuna understand there is a need for differentiated and more effective treatments that can help patients navigate the challenges presented by these severe and disabling disorders. Utilizing itsextensive knowledge of neuroscience, the Company is harnessing the untapped potential of the brain in pursuit of novel pathways to develop medicines that make meaningful differences in peoples' lives.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.