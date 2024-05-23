Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Incyte (INCY) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2024, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Incyte (NasdaqGS:INCY) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.30% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Incyte is 74.09. The forecasts range from a low of 52.52 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 27.30% from its latest reported closing price of 58.20.

The projected annual revenue for Incyte is 4,485MM, an increase of 19.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Incyte. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 1.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INCY is 0.19%, an increase of 4.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.75% to 239,712K shares. The put/call ratio of INCY is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 36,180K shares representing 16.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,179K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 0.03% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 15,416K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,090K shares , representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 20.55% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 10,137K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,307K shares , representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 2.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,965K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,909K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 1.96% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 5,676K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,554K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 5.83% over the last quarter.

Incyte Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics.

