Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Immunogen (IMGN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 9, 2023, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Immunogen (NASDAQ:IMGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.59% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Immunogen is 23.54. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 49.59% from its latest reported closing price of 15.74.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Immunogen is 158MM, a decrease of 45.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 547 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immunogen. This is an increase of 128 owner(s) or 30.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMGN is 0.31%, an increase of 143.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.88% to 251,777K shares. The put/call ratio of IMGN is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redmile Group holds 17,730K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,046K shares, representing an increase of 54.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMGN by 857.84% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 15,500K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,450K shares, representing a decrease of 6.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMGN by 330.88% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,753K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,865K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMGN by 3,192.86% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 8,712K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,079K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,847K shares, representing an increase of 15.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMGN by 434.98% over the last quarter.

Immunogen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, the company aims to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer its patients more good days.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.