Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Griffon (GFF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2023, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.51% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Griffon is 57.94. The forecasts range from a low of 54.54 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 49.51% from its latest reported closing price of 38.75.

The projected annual revenue for Griffon is 2,975MM, an increase of 8.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 481 funds or institutions reporting positions in Griffon. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 6.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GFF is 0.19%, a decrease of 2.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.84% to 48,118K shares. The put/call ratio of GFF is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,343K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,453K shares, representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFF by 18.05% over the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 2,834K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,234K shares, representing a decrease of 14.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFF by 18.96% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,728K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,761K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFF by 20.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,527K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,493K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFF by 18.77% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,510K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,776K shares, representing a decrease of 17.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFF by 7.41% over the last quarter.

Griffon Background Information

Griffon Corporation is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital.

