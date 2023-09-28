Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of General Dynamics (GD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 28, 2023, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.02% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for General Dynamics is 269.66. The forecasts range from a low of 229.27 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents an increase of 22.02% from its latest reported closing price of 221.00.

The projected annual revenue for General Dynamics is 43,301MM, an increase of 5.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.43.

General Dynamics Declares $1.32 Dividend

On August 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share ($5.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 6, 2023 will receive the payment on November 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.32 per share.

At the current share price of $221.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.39%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.44%, the lowest has been 1.80%, and the highest has been 4.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2372 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Dynamics. This is a decrease of 68 owner(s) or 2.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GD is 0.39%, a decrease of 1.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.09% to 272,274K shares. The put/call ratio of GD is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Longview Asset Management holds 28,289K shares representing 10.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 16,437K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,507K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GD by 19.92% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,605K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,884K shares, representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GD by 5.36% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 8,370K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,895K shares, representing a decrease of 18.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GD by 25.12% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 8,263K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,787K shares, representing a decrease of 18.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GD by 18.77% over the last quarter.

General Dynamics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $37.9 billion in revenue in 2020.

