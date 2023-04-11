Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Excelerate Energy Inc - (EE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Excelerate Energy Inc - (NYSE:EE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.62% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Excelerate Energy Inc - is $31.45. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 35.62% from its latest reported closing price of $23.19.

The projected annual revenue for Excelerate Energy Inc - is $1,533MM, a decrease of 38.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.99.

Excelerate Energy Inc - Declares $0.02 Dividend

On March 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 12, 2023 will receive the payment on April 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $23.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.43%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.42%, the lowest has been 0.35%, and the highest has been 0.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.04 (n=44).

The current dividend yield is 0.30 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.94%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - BlackRock Bond Income Portfolio holds 41K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - Small-Cap Index Portfolio Class I holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 11.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EE by 15.52% over the last quarter.

HDG - ProShares Hedge Replication ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 7.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EE by 14.82% over the last quarter.

TIEIX - TIAA-CREF Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 15K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HSPGX - Emerald Growth Fund holds 289K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

