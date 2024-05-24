Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Casella Waste Systems (CWST) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2024, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Casella Waste Systems (NasdaqGS:CWST) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.95% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Casella Waste Systems is 105.64. The forecasts range from a low of 92.92 to a high of $117.60. The average price target represents an increase of 7.95% from its latest reported closing price of 97.86.

The projected annual revenue for Casella Waste Systems is 1,298MM, a decrease of 3.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 641 funds or institutions reporting positions in Casella Waste Systems. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWST is 0.38%, an increase of 2.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.40% to 74,956K shares. The put/call ratio of CWST is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 3,285K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,050K shares , representing an increase of 7.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 20.06% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,670K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,900K shares , representing a decrease of 8.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 5.40% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,369K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,633K shares , representing a decrease of 11.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 89.79% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,330K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,151K shares , representing an increase of 7.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 78.88% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,023K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,884K shares , representing an increase of 6.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 16.86% over the last quarter.

Casella Waste Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides solid waste management services consisting of collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the northeastern United States.

