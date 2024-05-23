Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of BellRing Brands (BRBR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2024, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.05% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for BellRing Brands is 66.59. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 14.05% from its latest reported closing price of 58.39.

The projected annual revenue for BellRing Brands is 1,779MM, a decrease of 3.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 934 funds or institutions reporting positions in BellRing Brands. This is an increase of 88 owner(s) or 10.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRBR is -0.80%, an increase of 359.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 149,163K shares. The put/call ratio of BRBR is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 5,982K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,515K shares , representing a decrease of 8.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 7.17% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,675K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,704K shares , representing an increase of 20.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 26.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,103K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,071K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 21.09% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,033K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,667K shares , representing an increase of 9.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 86.28% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,990K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,108K shares , representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 20.67% over the last quarter.

Bellring Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category. Its primary brands, Premier Protein® and Dymatize®, comprise all major product forms, including ready-to-drink protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars, and are distributed across channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty and convenience.

