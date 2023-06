Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Badger Meter (BMI) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 29, 2023, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.31% Downside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Badger Meter is 137.02. The forecasts range from a low of 126.25 to a high of $159.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.31% from its latest reported closing price of 144.71.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Badger Meter is 600MM, an increase of 1.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.58.

Badger Meter Declares $0.22 Dividend

On April 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 received the payment on June 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $144.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.62%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.95%, the lowest has been 0.59%, and the highest has been 1.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.80 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.32%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 643 funds or institutions reporting positions in Badger Meter. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 3.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMI is 0.23%, an increase of 15.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.08% to 28,648K shares. The put/call ratio of BMI is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,132K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,169K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 6.73% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 1,046K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,003K shares, representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 8.80% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 920K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 739K shares, representing an increase of 19.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 87.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 912K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 887K shares, representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 6.09% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 778K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 777K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 87.02% over the last quarter.

Badger Meter Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With more than a century of water technology innovation, Badger Meter is a global provider of industry leading water solutions encompassing flow measurement, quality and other system parameters. These offerings provide the customers with the data and analytics essential to optimize their operations and contribute to the sustainable use and protection of the world's most precious resource.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.