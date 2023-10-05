Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Arch Capital Group (ACGL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 5, 2023, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.09% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arch Capital Group is 91.80. The forecasts range from a low of 79.79 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.09% from its latest reported closing price of 80.46.

The projected annual revenue for Arch Capital Group is 11,833MM, an increase of 0.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1427 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arch Capital Group. This is an increase of 83 owner(s) or 6.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACGL is 0.43%, a decrease of 3.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.40% to 428,029K shares. The put/call ratio of ACGL is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 25,958K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,100K shares, representing a decrease of 8.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 0.39% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 21,297K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,291K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 1.76% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 17,810K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,131K shares, representing a decrease of 7.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 4.32% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 13,752K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,769K shares, representing an increase of 7.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 12.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,048K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,894K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 3.19% over the last quarter.

Arch Capital Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., a Bermuda-based company with approximately $15.2 billion in capital at Sept. 30, 2020, provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

