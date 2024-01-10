Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of American Express (AXP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 10, 2024, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of American Express (NYSE:AXP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.97% Downside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Express is 177.49. The forecasts range from a low of 126.25 to a high of $211.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.97% from its latest reported closing price of 186.77.

The projected annual revenue for American Express is 64,191MM, an increase of 18.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.13.

American Express Declares $0.60 Dividend

On December 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 5, 2024 will receive the payment on February 9, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

At the current share price of $186.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.29%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.39%, the lowest has been 0.94%, and the highest has been 2.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3088 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Express. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXP is 0.46%, a decrease of 8.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 677,632K shares. The put/call ratio of AXP is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 151,611K shares representing 20.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 20,354K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,134K shares, representing a decrease of 13.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 20.29% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 17,459K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,069K shares, representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 89.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,193K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,371K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 12.02% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,980K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,157K shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 13.41% over the last quarter.

American Express Background Information

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

