Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2023, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 399.15% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Acumen Pharmaceuticals is 14.08. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 399.15% from its latest reported closing price of 2.82.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Acumen Pharmaceuticals is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acumen Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 18.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABOS is 0.13%, an increase of 39.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 81.35% to 45,033K shares. The put/call ratio of ABOS is 3.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 14,932K shares representing 25.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,771K shares, representing an increase of 34.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABOS by 38.51% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Ventures holds 3,417K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,839K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 2,813K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Deep Track Capital holds 2,513K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,916K shares, representing a decrease of 55.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABOS by 53.84% over the last quarter.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Acumen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel disease-modifying approach to target amyloid-beta oligomers, (AβOs), which Acumen believes to be a key underlying cause of Alzheimer’s disease, or AD. Acumen is currently focused on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate, ACU193, to establish proof of mechanism in early AD patients. Acumen initiated its Phase 1 clinical trial of ACU193 in the second quarter of 2021 with the objective to evaluate its safety and tolerability and explore its pharmacokinetics and target engagement. This trial is currently enrolling patients with mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia due to AD. ACU193 Phase 1 data intended to evaluate safety and tolerability and demonstrate clinical proof of mechanism are expected by year end 2022.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.