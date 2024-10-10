Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of New York Times (NYT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of New York Times (NYSE:NYT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.52% Upside

As of September 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for New York Times is $56.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 2.52% from its latest reported closing price of $55.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for New York Times is 2,526MM, an increase of 2.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 845 funds or institutions reporting positions in New York Times. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 3.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NYT is 0.23%, an increase of 12.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.50% to 161,993K shares. The put/call ratio of NYT is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,130K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,664K shares , representing an increase of 4.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 28.12% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 9,920K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,188K shares , representing a decrease of 12.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 9.32% over the last quarter.

Stockbridge Partners holds 7,090K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,076K shares , representing a decrease of 13.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 4.40% over the last quarter.

Darsana Capital Partners holds 6,250K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares , representing an increase of 20.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 25.98% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,956K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,720K shares , representing an increase of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 82.48% over the last quarter.

New York Times Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The New York Times Company is a global media organization dedicated to enhancing society by creating, collecting and distributing high-quality news and information. The Company includes The New York Times, NYTimes.com and related properties. It is known globally for excellence in its journalism, and innovation in its print and digital storytelling and its business model.

